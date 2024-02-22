Jim Cramer says 'people are traveling' and he likes this cruise stock and this airline

Boeing : The aircraft maker changed leadership of its embattled 737 Max program. "Doesn't matter. Boeing, the leadership from the top is the only leadership government cares about," Jim Cramer said Thursday. Dow stock Boeing was down slightly. Etsy : Shares of the online marketplace for handmade goods dropped 8% on an earnings miss and a softer-than-expected guide. "Activists can do something there, I hope," Cramer said. "But no growth in the gross merchandise. They claimed a trough. I don't think they have the right to claim anything at this point." Moderna : The drugmaker reported a surprise profit and higher-than-expected revenue. "Moderna has been written off. And yet, their new vaccine has a lot of promise. Flu/Covid 2-in-1," Jim said. The stock was up 9%. Rivian : Shares of the EV maker plummetted 27% after a weaker-than-expected production forecast. CEO RJ Scaringe was under fire in the post-earnings conference call. But Jim points out that Scaringe said the company is fine. Royal Caribbean : The cruise line reported three weeks ago but boosted its guidance Wednesday evening because booking demand has been so strong since the quarter. The stock popped 8.5%. "I have nothing but good things to say about Royal Caribbean," Jim said. "People are traveling," he said, adding he likes Southwest Airlines here. Shares of Southwest were up roughly 1%.