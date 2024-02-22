23-year-old was 'so bored' at home—she started a side hustle that brings in $10,300 a month: 'It doesn't feel like work to me'

Sophie Riegel turned her boredom into a six-figure side hustle.

Riegel was a Duke University freshman in 2020, when Covid-19 turned her first year of college into a remote experience. She was "so bored" at home, and began searching her childhood bedroom for unused clothing and other items she might sell online to "make some extra money," she says.

She found a few items, and netted roughly $200 selling them. "I probably sold, like, an item a week for the first couple months of me selling my own stuff," says Riegel, 23.

Hooked, she combed through thrift stores around Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Within weeks, she was selling roughly $50 per day of thrifted clothing, mostly buying T-shirts for $1 apiece and selling them for up to $10.

Last year, Riegel graduated from Duke with a degree in psychology, and her side hustle brought in nearly $123,800 in sales — more than $10,300 per month — on online marketplaces like eBay, Mercari and Poshmark, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

Riegel has pocketed more than $192,000 in total net profit since starting her venture, after accounting for platform fees and the cost of goods. The total figure is slightly higher, she says, due to in-person sales and other revenue for which she doesn't have documentation.

Now, Riegel sells around 10 items per day, averaging between $400 and $500 in revenue daily. She spends up to 25 hours per week working on her side hustle, she says — in addition to her day job as a professional writer, speaker and mental health coach.

"I've been doing [my side hustle] for about three and a half years now, and I wouldn't do anything else," says Riegel. "I love it so much. It makes me so happy."