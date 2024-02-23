Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Parsons is a 'great company'

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Scotts Miracle-Gro's year-to-date stock performance.

Scotts Miracle-Gro: "I use their product, you know, I'm a big gardener...Here's my concern: If the weather's not good, ScottsMiracle-Gro doesn't do well enough, and therefore I cannot recommend the stock."

Powell Industries' year-to-date stock performance.

Powell Industries: "...Maybe we should be doing some selling. I got to come back to you."

AvidXchange's year-to-date stock performance.

AvidXchange: "It's a tough industry, I know it's had a big run...We'll do more work on it."

Live Nation's year-to-date stock performance.

Live Nation: "This is going to be another great year for them."

Parsons' year-to-date stock performance.

Parsons: "Parsons is one of a couple infrastructure stocks that I look at myself and think, why did I not have it? I've been the most, biggest bull on infrastructure. This is a great company."

EQT's year-to-date stock performance.

EQT: "I'm not going to go there...I am a Coterra man through and through."

