Cramer's Lightning Round: Parsons is a 'great company'

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Scotts Miracle-Gro's year-to-date stock performance.

Scotts Miracle-Gro : "I use their product, you know, I'm a big gardener...Here's my concern: If the weather's not good, ScottsMiracle-Gro doesn't do well enough, and therefore I cannot recommend the stock."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Powell Industries' year-to-date stock performance.

Powell Industries : "...Maybe we should be doing some selling. I got to come back to you."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon AvidXchange's year-to-date stock performance.

AvidXchange : "It's a tough industry, I know it's had a big run...We'll do more work on it."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Live Nation's year-to-date stock performance.

Live Nation : "This is going to be another great year for them."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Parsons' year-to-date stock performance.

Parsons : "Parsons is one of a couple infrastructure stocks that I look at myself and think, why did I not have it? I've been the most, biggest bull on infrastructure. This is a great company."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon EQT's year-to-date stock performance.

EQT : "I'm not going to go there...I am a Coterra man through and through."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.