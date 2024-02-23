Here's how to avoid unexpected fees with payment apps

Close up of a woman's hand paying with her smartphone in a cafe, scan and pay a bill on a card machine making a quick and easy contactless payment.

Payment apps have come under scrutiny by lawmakers and regulators as their usage skyrockets.

It only takes a tap to instantly send money to friends and family. Customers also use them to quickly buy goods online.

That ease of use has 80% of Americans using mobile payment apps, according to a recent survey by NerdWallet. What's more, 50% of those respondents said they use these apps at least once a week.

Transaction volume across all payment app service providers in 2022 was estimated at about $893 billion, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

That agency also estimates tap-to-pay transactions from digital wallets will soar by 150% between now and 2028.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about financial safety for consumers.

The CFPB is focused on "erecting guardrails and some requirements and obligations for non-traditional players who are offering services very similar to a bank-based product," said Amy Zirkle, the CFPB's senior program manager for payments.

More from Personal Finance:

Tax filing season is here. What you need to know

'Fraud is at a crisis level': 5 financial scams to watch out for

2024 Tax Tips: Reviewing your 1099 form

To that point, greater oversight of mobile payment apps may be coming.

Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill are supporting a proposed rule by the CFPB that would require federal oversight of digital wallets and payments, forcing them to comply with federal funds transfer, privacy and other consumer protection laws that they are not currently required to follow.

Lawmakers are also calling on payment app companies to clarify their reimbursement policy if consumers get scammed and to make it easier for users to report fraud.

"People lose their money because payment apps and banks don't put enough measures in place to protect their customers," said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, at a hearing earlier this month on scams in the banking industry.

Still, new regulations take time to be put in place. In the meantime, experts say that consumers need to understand how these apps work, the fees that may be charged and the risks involved in storing money in a mobile payment app.