Ukraine war live updates: U.S. imposes over 500 new sanctions against Russia; Drone strike kills 3 in Ukraine’s city of Odesa

The U.S. on Friday announced more than 500 new sanction designations against Russian individuals and entities, seeking to ramp up the pressure on the Kremlin after the recent death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"These sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny's imprisonment as well as Russia's financial sector, defense industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military reported that a Russian drone attack on the southern Ukraine port city of Odesa killed three people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed further support packages from allied countries. Zelenskyy sharply criticized the ongoing farmer protests on the Ukraine-Poland border, however, describing the situation as "utterly unacceptable."