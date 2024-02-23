Warner Bros. Discovery misses estimates for revenue and profit but boosts free cash flow

The exterior of the Warner Bros. Discovery Atlanta campus is pictured after the Writers Guild of America began their strike against the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 2, 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery missed analyst targets for both profit and revenue in the fourth quarter but boosted free cash flow as its streaming service Max ended 2023 profitable for the first time.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery fell about 9% in premarket trading Friday after the report.

Warner Bros. Discovery generated $3.31 billion in free cash flow in the fourth quarter and ended 2023 with $6.16 billion in free cash flow, up 86% from a year prior. Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav has prioritized boosting free cash flow and shrinking the company's debt. Warner Bros. Discovery paid down $1.2 billion of debt in the quarter and $5.4 billion in debt in 2023. It still has $44.2 billion of gross debt remaining.

The company's flagship subscription streaming service, Max, ended 2023 profitable, with full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $103 million.

Zaslav has dramatically cut content spending for the streaming service since merging WarnerMedia and Discovery in 2022. His efforts have helped Max reach profitability before the streaming divisions of legacy media rivals Disney , Comcast 's NBCUniversal and Paramount Global.

The company reported 97.7 million global direct-to-consumer subscribers, a 2% increase from the previous quarter.

