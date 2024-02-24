Berkshire Hathaway operating earnings jump 28% in the fourth quarter, cash pile surges to record
Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday reported a big rise in operating earnings in the fourth quarter, thanks to huge gains in its insurance business, while its cash pile expanded to record levels.
The Omaha-based conglomerate posted operating earnings — which refers to profits from businesses across insurance, railroads and utilities — of $8.481 billion in the quarter ending December. That's 28% above the $6.625 billion from the year-ago period.
For the full year 2023, that brought operating earnings up to $37.350 billion, up 17% from $30.853 billion in the prior year.
Berkshire also held $167.6 billion in cash in the fourth quarter, a record level that surpasses the $157.2 billion the conglomerate held in the prior quarter.
Berkshire Class A shares have rallied roughly 16% this year.