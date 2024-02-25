These are the 10 U.S. cities with the best quality of life—none are in Florida

U.S. News and World Report recently released its annual ranking of U.S. cities with the best quality of life.

Cities were ranked based on the following factors:

Crime Rates

Quality of Education

Well-being

Commuter Index

Quality and availability of healthcare

Air quality index

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Data from a March 2023 public survey was used to rank the cities, the report notes.

While Florida is synonymous with retirement, not a single city in the Sunshine State ranked in the top 10, according to the U.S. News and World Report.