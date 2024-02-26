CCTV Airshow Script 24/02/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on 2024 Singapore Airshow on February 24, 2024.

Can you imagine one day commuting to work by plane where a typical 40-minute car journey could be reduced to just a 10-minute flight? This isn't far off and could become a reality within the next three years. I'm at the Singapore Airshow. Behind me is a company that manufactures electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, or eVTOL. They aim to provide a new mode of transportation "in the air" for our increasingly congested cities. This area represents one of the key themes of this airshow, the revolutionary new technologies reshaping the aviation industry.

An electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft can be understood as an electric taxi flying in the air. It mainly wants to address short distance transportation needs between and within cities.

Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market is expected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2023 to $28.5 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of about 33.5%.

Johann Bordais

Eve Air Mobility, CEO

"It isn't a concept. But reality. It's just gonna be another way to travel, instead of just going from the airport to downtown, and you got to get stuck on your car for two hours. Well, you'll have an alternative, you're gonna be fully electrical."

Embraer's Eve Air Mobility expects their aircraft will be ready for use by 2026. Supernal, a subsidiary of Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, expected to enter the market in 2028.

Currently, the industry is still facing some challenges. First, safety is a top priority. This involves the reliability of technology, necessitating that aircraft manufacturers work closely with regulatory bodies to gain certification. Additionally, the establishment of the entire ecosystem will take some time, including the construction of infrastructure such as vertical take-off and landing airports to support the aircraft's take-off, landing, and charging activities. Furthermore, the training requirements for pilots of these aircraft also need to be refined.

Jaiwon Shin

Supernal's CEO; Hyundai Motor Group's President

"We are really trying to build this vehicle to meet the safety standards of commercial aviation. If we don't do that, I don't believe our public acceptance will be there. Regulatory agencies all need to work together with us and we also need to work with them. And then infrastructure, ecosystem, developers all need to get ready as well."

The "electric" characteristic of eVTOL represents another major focus of this air show: sustainable development. An important way to help decarbonize the aviation industry is by using alternative aviation fuels made from renewable raw materials, known in the industry as sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF. SAF emits 80% less carbon over the entire life cycle compared to conventional aviation fuels. Despite its benefits, the high cost of SAF poses a challenge.

Willie Walsh, IATA, Director Genera

"Sustainable aviation fuel can be three to five times more expensive than traditional jet kerosene. So a very significant premium. Now, that's principally because the volumes of production are extremely low. The industry will use all of the fuel despite the high price, because it's absolutely critical to us achieving our net zero target by 2050."

To support SAF usage, the Singapore government announced a new regulation at the air show, introducing a sustainable aviation fuel tax on passengers starting from 2026. Singapore aims to be the first country to implement this tax, using the proceeds to purchase SAF and hoping to increase its usage to 3% to 5% of total fuel by 2030.