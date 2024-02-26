CCTV Script 26/02/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on February 26, 2024.

The World Mobile Congress is poised to kick off in Barcelona, Spain, this coming Monday, drawing tens of thousands from across the globe, including mobile device manufacturers and operators. This year's theme, "Future First" introduces six pivotal sub-themes such as humanizing AI, 5G and Beyond, Connecting Everything.

The global smartphone market is currently navigating through a downturn, with a report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) highlighting a 3.2% year-on-year drop in global smartphone shipments in 2023, falling to 1.17 billion units - the lowest annual shipments in a decade.

In the wake of the generative AI, analysts believe the smartphone industry is seeking to re-capture attention through AI, with "AI phones" expected to be a major highlight of the event and a buzzword in the industry for the foreseeable future.

There's a variance in what constitutes an AI phone among manufacturers, but according to analysts interviewed by CNBC, a common denominator is the inclusion of more advanced chips capable of running AI applications. Supported by large language models and generative AI, these phones could offer creative functionalities, such as summarizing key points from a phone conference automatically after its conclusion.

Companies including Qualcomm and MediaTek have unveiled smartphone chipsets, continuously enhancing performance in preparation for AI-capable smartphones.

Moreover, while AI applications typically operate cloud-based before being downloaded to phones, there's anticipation to see if the congress will reveal new instances of AI models running directly on phone devices. Local operation not only bolsters device security but could also speed up AI processing.

Canalys forecasts that 5% of smartphones shipped this year will feature AI capabilities, translating to about 60 million AI-equipped smartphones in 2023, with projections of growth to 635 million units by 2027, accounting for 45% of the smartphone market share.

In January, South Korean giant Samsung launched an AI phone, the Galaxy S24. Counterpoint Research predicts Samsung will initially dominate the generative AI smartphone market, followed by Chinese brands such as vivo, Xiaomi, Honor, and OPPO. In the chipset realm, Qualcomm is expected to secure nearly 80% market share.

At the congress, Deutsche Telekom is anticipated to unveil a concept phone, named T phone, which operates solely on AI without running traditional applications. Deutsche Telekom's CEO previously expressed to CNBC the transformative impact of AI in the telecommunications industry.

Tim Höttges

CEO of Deutsche Telekom

"AI is a game changer, akin to inventing the wheel. It's impacting every individual, every process, and every company. Thus, it's making its mark on the telecom market. It has arrived, and it's here to stay, that's for sure."

Late last year, Bloomberg reported that LoveFrom, founded by Jony Ive, former Apple design chief, and Marc Newson, is collaborating to poach Apple's current Vice President of Industrial Design in hopes of developing an AI-powered mobile device, a development we continue to monitor closely.