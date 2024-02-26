Now is the 'perfect time' to check your Social Security benefit, says CFP—even if you're years away from retirement

Millions of Americans will file their taxes between now and April 15 — an annual practice in looking backward. For many, this time of year is the only time they take stock of things like their salary, tax withholding and annual contributions to retirement accounts. With all of that information top of mind, tax season is also a great time to start thinking ahead, specifically about Social Security. In fact, "it's the perfect time," says Jared Friedman, a certified financial planner and partner at Redwood Financial Planning in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Although talk of Social Security's eventual demise isn't going away, politicians aren't going to let the plan dry up by the time younger adults retire, Friedman says. That makes it an essential piece of your retirement income that's worth staying on top of. "A great practice is, when you file your taxes, you should take an accounting of all your financial stuff," he says. "Review your 401(k) balance, review your bank balances, review your credit limits, and yes, check on your Social Security Statement." It's not hard. Just create an account on the Social Security Administration's website (you'll have to submit some identifying documents) and download your form. Even if you're years away from retirement, checking your statement now can give you a decent idea of what you can expect to receive when you stop working.

What your Social Security Statement tells you

Social Security benefits are meant to replace roughly 40% of your preretirement income, which the government calculates by taking the average of your 35 highest-earning working years. To estimate your payout, the government assumes you'll continue to earn what you did in the most recent calendar year until the time that you claim your benefits. Should your salary go up or down between now and retirement, the amount of your estimated benefit will change. Your statement will show you an estimated monthly payout in retirement, which fluctuates depending on the age you start to claim your benefits. For workers born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is currently 67. You can claim as early as age 62, but starting early could result in a reduction in your payout of up to 30%. Conversely, you'll receive a higher payout should you delay taking your benefits, to the tune of 8% extra per year until your benefits max out at age 70. The strategies around timing when to claim Social Security depend on myriad factors. But regardless of when you claim, Social Security is an important piece of the puzzle for income in retirement — one that you're better off knowing about as soon as possible, says Friedman. "Why not know that baseline?" he says. "That way you can look at [your estimated retirement income] in total with your 401(k), Roth IRA and Social Security benefits." And depending on how long and how recently you've worked, you and your family members may qualify for benefits in the event that you die or become disabled. Those estimated amounts are listed in your statement as well. That alone may make it worth checking your statement — even if you're years away from retirement, says Friedman. "Why not have that peace of mind? Why put your head in the sand because you're a young person?" he says. "I don't think money has to rule your life. But it's good to be organized financially in all phases of life."

Why now's a good time to check your Social Security statement