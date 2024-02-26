Manhattan D.A. seeks gag order on Trump ahead of hush money trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court with members of his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, April 4, 2023.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Monday asked a judge to impose a gag order on former President Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming trial on charges of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to a porn star.

Prosecutors want Trump barred from making public comments about witnesses jurors, trial prosecutors, members of the court staff, and any relatives of lawyers and court staff involved in the case.

They also want him barred from directing others to make public statements any prospective juror or jurors in the trial, scheduled to begin March 25 in Manhattan Supreme Court.

D.A. Alvin Bragg's office in its motion to Judge Juan Merchan said those restrictions are essentially identical to a gag order on Trump imposed by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., in a case where he is charged with crimes connected to his efforts to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. A federal appeals court upheld that gag order, while slightly narrowing it.

Bragg's filing Monday said that "the need for such protection" from a gag order "is compelling."

Trump "has a long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about the participants in various judicial proceedings against him, including jurors, witnesses, lawyers, and court staff," the filing said.

"Those remarks, as well as the inevitable reactions they incite from defendant's followers and allies, pose a significant and imminent threat to the orderly administration of this criminal proceeding and a substantial

likelihood of causing material prejudice."

Trump would be allowed to make public statements about Bragg under the proposed gag order.

CNBC has requested comment on the D.A.'s request from Trump's defense lawyer, Susan Necheles.