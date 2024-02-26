Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly rival soars 30% after promising weight-loss drug results

Vials move along a conveyor at the Novo Nordisk A/S production facilities in Hillerod, Denmark, on Monday, June 12, 2023. The success of Novo's bestsellers Ozempic and Wegovy, drugs that help people lose significant amounts of weight, has created something of a gold rush in the pharma industry with about 40 companies developing products that will intensify competition.

Shares of Denmark's Zealand Pharma rocketed higher, after the company posted strong results from a trial of a liver disease treatment that has been touted as a potential competitor in the booming weight-loss drug market.

The Phase 2 trial of the survodutide drug showed 83% of adults saw positive results for a form of liver inflammation caused by excess fat cells known as "MASH," the company said in an announcement on Monday.

The drug has "demonstrated efficacy" in people with obesity and is currently undergoing five Phase-3 trials in a clinical program for people who are overweight or obese. It has received fast-track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Analysts latched onto the drug's possible efficacity in obesity research following the latest test results, which indicated the safety of the top dosage used in that trial.

Shares of Zealand Pharma swelled by 30% by 10:53 a.m. London time, amid enthusiasm for the company's potential in the highly lucrative obesity market that propelled fellow Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable firm on its development of Ozempic and Wegovy. Several other firms, including Eli Lilly, Roche and AstraZeneca, also seek to compete in the sector.