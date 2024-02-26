Personal pilot for billionaire Joe Lewis pleads guilty to insider trading scheme

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York speaks about federal corruption charges against U.S. Senator Robert Mendez during a press conference Friday, September 22, 2023 in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

A personal pilot for British billionaire investor Joe Lewis pleaded guilty Monday to securities fraud related to the same insider trading scheme that Lewis admitted guilt to a month ago, federal prosecutors in New York said.

The pilot, Patrick O'Connor, on multiple occasions, received material, non-public information about companies from Lewis that O'Connor then used to trade in shares of those firms, prosecutors said.

Lewis is the principal owner of the Tavistock Group, a private investment firm, and controlled one or more board of director seats at companies in which he shared non-public information with O'Connor that the pilot then traded on, prosecutors said.

Lewis, through a family trust, formerly controlled a majority ownership stake in the English Premier League soccer team Tottenham Hotspur.

"On one occasion, after receiving inside information from Lewis concerning Mirati Therapeutics, O'Connor wrote in a WhatsApp message to a friend that he had 'talked with Mr. Lewis,' 'we will make much more within the next 6 weeks with Mirati,' and 'think we have people who know,' " the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday.