Tesla rival BYD launches electric supercar that could take on Ferrari — for $233,000

A BYD Co. Yangwang U9 electric vehicle in Shenzhen, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. BYD debuted its most expensive car on Sunday, a 1.68 million yuan ($233,450) high-performance fully-electric supercar pitted against luxury gas-guzzling options offered by rivals such as Ferrari NV and Lamborghini. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chinese automaker BYD this weekend unveiled a new electric supercar that it says can hit speeds similar to high-end models produced by industry giants like Ferrari.

The U9 supercar will be part of BYD's luxury brand Yangwang, which was only introduced last year and has launched two other vehicles.

According to BYD, the U9 will be able to reach a top speed of 309.19 kilometers per hour, or 192.12 miles per hour. It will also be able to accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour within 2.36 seconds.

This is comparable to supercars produced by long-established brands like Ferrari, whose hybrid SF90 Stradale model can accelerate to 100 kilometres per hour in 2.5 seconds, according to the company's website.

Prices for the U9 will start from 1.68 million Chinese Yuan ($233,424) and deliveries are due to begin this summer, BYD said in a press release.