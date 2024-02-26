Trump appeals New York civil fraud verdict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after arriving for his civil business fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court on December 7, 2023 in New York City.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a notice of appeal of the New York civil judgment finding him liable for fraudulently inflating his net worth on years of financial statements.

The legal challenge came less than two weeks after Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay more than $450 million in fines and interest for his fraudulent business practices.

Engoron also barred Trump for three years from running a business in New York or applying for loans from financial institutions registered with the state.

Trump's post-judgment interest will continue to accrue at $111,984 each day until it is paid, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against Trump and his company.

Trump's co-defendants, including Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., a slew of Trump Organization entities and two of its executives, joined Monday's notice of appeal.

Trump is running for president as he challenges civil judgments totaling well over half a billion dollars in fines. He is also grappling with 91 criminal counts in four separate courtrooms — two of which accuse him of illegally conspiring to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

