Asia markets open mixed; Japan stocks eke out gains
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index edged higher, while South Korean markets opened lower.
Trading sentiment was subdued following a pause in Wall Street's rally on Monday as its main indexes retreated from record highs.
Major economic data this week include China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index and the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index data, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3%, after hitting a record high in the previous session. The broader Topix index gained 0.1%.
South Korea's Kospi edged 0.1% lower, while the small cap Kosdaq fell 0.3%.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,660, pointing to a slightly higher open compared with the HSI's close of 16,634.74.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.4% lower.
The S&P 500 retreated from record highs notched last Friday as investors awaited key inflation data.
The benchmark index fell 0.38%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.13%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 62.30 points, or 0.16%.
— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.
— Weizhen Tan
— Amala Balakrishner
Stocks making the biggest after-hours moves
These are some of the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:
- Zoom Video — The video-conferencing stock surged 11% following a better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings report.
- CarGurus — The online car retailer platform dropped 9% after providing poor guidance for the current quarter.
- Hims & Hers — The consumer-focused health platform jumped 15% after earnings and guidance topped Wall Street forecasts.
— Alex Harring
Crypto equities surge as bitcoin breaks through $54,000 for the first time since December 2021
Stocks tied to the price of bitcoin surged in late afternoon trading as the cryptocurrency shot above the $54,000 level for the first time since December 2021.
Coinbase rocketed higher by 17%, while Microstrategy jumped 16%. Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital, the largest bitcoin miners, soared 16% and 22%, respectively.
Most of the crypto market got a lift from bitcoin. Ether gained more than 2% to trade at $3,173.08. Solana and Cardano's ADA token advanced about 4% each, while Polygon's MATIC token rose 7%.
Bitcoin traded flat in the week leading up to Monday morning, when the breakout began and put it on track for a 27% monthly gain.
— Tanaya Macheel