Asia markets open mixed; Japan stocks eke out gains

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index edged higher, while South Korean markets opened lower.

Trading sentiment was subdued following a pause in Wall Street's rally on Monday as its main indexes retreated from record highs.

Major economic data this week include China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index and the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index data, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3%, after hitting a record high in the previous session. The broader Topix index gained 0.1%.

South Korea's Kospi edged 0.1% lower, while the small cap Kosdaq fell 0.3%.