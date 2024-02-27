New study by leading trauma psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk shows therapy-assisted MDMA could help treat PTSD

In his best-selling book "The Body Keeps the Score," psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk explores the effects of EMDR, yoga, and limbic system therapy on treating patients suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

In a recent study, van der Kolk and his co-authors found a new way of potentially helping patients heal: therapy-assisted MDMA.

MDMA, also known as ecstasy, is a psychedelic which has been illegal in the United States since 1985. Effects include happiness, reduced anxiety, and increased sociability.

Participants who took MDMA showed greater self-compassion and self-awareness, according to the 2024 study.

"A very core issue in treating trauma, namely, is people tend to blame themselves, hate themselves, put themselves down, feel like they're permanently broken," van der Kolk says.

Participants who took MDMA seemed to gain a different viewpoint of their trauma, the study found.

"People on MDMA did extraordinarily well on these dimensions of self-compassion," he says.

The results are something van der Kolk says he "had never expected we would be able to see."