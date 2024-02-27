CCTV Script 23/02/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on February 23, 2024.

NVIDIA's fourth-quarter financial report exceeded expectations, leading its stock to surge by 16% on Thursday. Market participants marveled at the rare occurrence of double-digit growth within a day in a trillion-dollar market cap, signaling continued strength in the artificial intelligence market. Overnight, NVIDIA adds about $277 billion in stock value, lifting its market cap to nearly $2 trillion. Such set a record for the largest single-day market value increase in U.S. stock market history, surpassing the $196.8 billion record set by Meta three weeks ago.

Not only did NVIDIA's fourth-quarter revenue and profits exceed Wall Street expectations, but the company also provided optimistic guidance for future growth. The revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025 is expected to reach $24.08 billion, a 9% increase compared to expectations. Its CEO Jensen Huang expressed confidence in sustaining growth conditions for 2025 and beyond, attributing it to the industry shift from CPU to GPU in the industry, especially in generative AI.

Analysts, viewing the industry perspective, believe that the generative AI trend could be decade-long, and we are currently only in the early stages of it.

Adam Parker

Trivariate Research founder and CEO

"I just think it's, you know, a 10-year kind of trend. And the idea that we, you know, it really started in my mind less than a year ago."

Indeed, NVIDIA not only stands out but also boosts various chip and AI-related stocks, including its partners and competitors. For instance, NVIDIA's partner, server solutions provider Super Micro Computer soared by nearly 33% overnight. NVIDIA's competitor, semiconductor company AMD, also rose by 10.7%. Other giants in the semiconductor industry, such as ARM and ASML, were also boosted.

Looking at the overall market, the U.S. joint market research company predicts that the global AI chip market will reach $383.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 38.2% from 2023 to 2032. Analysis suggests that the fever in generative AI will intensify competition in the AI chip sector, with the ongoing focus on the competition between NVIDIA and AMD.

Glen Kacher

Light Street Capital founder and CIO

"There certainly will be competition. In the first company, I think that's going to have a real competitive chip will be AMD. But I think it's going to take quite a period of time for any other companies to really challenge Nvidia and then."

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that NVIDIA's major buyers, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet, the three major data center giants, are also actively venturing into the development of in-house chips. Microsoft and Intel recently announced their new collaboration, where Intel will produce in-house chips for Microsoft. This marks Intel's entry into the competition with TSMC and Samsung, aiming to secure a place in the AI chip foundry sector.

In addition to chips, investors also focus on the AI ecosystem investment. Some analysts point out that the market can also focus on investments in various areas, including software, data centers, network security, and more. We will keep a close look at this.