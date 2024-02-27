Jim Cramer: Viking Therapeutics' weight-loss data not enough to dethrone Eli Lilly in GLP-1s

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday downplayed the competitive risk to Eli Lilly — a longtime holding in his Charitable Trust — presented by Viking Therapeutics ' new weight-loss drug data. Viking's treatment is a GLP-1, a fast-growing class of weight-loss drugs that some Wall Street analysts project to be worth $100 billion by 2030. Currently, Eli Lilly and Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk are the dominant players in the GLP-1 category. However, pharmaceutical companies both large and small are scrambling to eventually grab a piece of the market. "What seems to be left out constantly is it's really hard to build all the plants you need" to manufacture injectable GLP-1 drugs, Cramer said Tuesday on "Squawk on the Street." Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are investing billions to build facilities capable of making the drugs, after both have struggled to meet the booming demand, leading to supply shortages. Shares of Viking surged more than 70% Tuesday after mid-stage trial results showed the company's experimental obesity treatment helped patients lose up to 14.7% of their body weight after 13 weeks. The weight loss in the phase-2 trial was larger than shown by Eli Lilly's tirzepatide, the active ingredient behind its obesity drug Zepbound, analysts at Leerink Partners said in a note Tuesday. The stock gains pushed Viking's market capitalization near $7 billion. Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are far larger, worth around $733 billion and $550 billion as of Tuesday. Eli Lilly shares, among the best performers in the S & P 500 this year, fell slightly Tuesday. Novo Nordisk's stock dropped more than 1%. "Enjoy it while it lasts. There's many challengers," Cramer said. "Believe me, everything that this Viking has, [CEO] David Ricks is working on at Lilly," Cramer added, noting that Lilly's next-generation obesity drug retatrutide has moved onto phase-3 trials. Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club , has long owned Eli Lilly. Cramer has said tirzepatide could become the best-selling drug of all time.