Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Cramer's Lightning Round: Constellation Brands over Anheuser-Busch

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
DigitalBridge's year-to-date stock performance.

DigitalBridge: "It's a good stock...It's a really good call."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Pactiv Evergreen's year-to-date stock performance.

Pactiv Evergreen: "...I cant' do that, I don't know it well enough."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Anheuser-Busch's year-to-date stock performance.

Anheuser-Busch: "Constellation Brands has better cash flow, more opportunities, and has a wine business that it could sell. That's why the trust owns that."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
SoundHound AI's year-to-date stock performance.

SoundHound AI: "That's just an Nvidia play."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Constellation Brands.

