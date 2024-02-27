European stocks head for lower open following global market pullback

European markets are heading for a negative open Tuesday, following their global counterparts lower.

Asia-Pacific markets turned lower overnight, with Hong Kong stocks leading the declines and Japan's Nikkei 225 giving up gains from earlier in the session.

Trading sentiment was subdued following a pause in Wall Street's rally on Monday as its key indexes retreated from record highs. S&P 500 futures are near flat early Tuesday as the rally took a breather.

Investors stateside are keeping an eye out this week for the monthly personal consumption expenditures price index, the U.S Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge. It's due out Thursday.