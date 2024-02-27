Half of aspiring homebuyers can't afford a down payment—and the No. 1 reason why isn't student loans

Around half of potential homebuyers say they can't afford a down payment and closing costs on a property in the U.S. because they don't make enough money and living costs are too high, a new Bankrate survey finds.

Considering that down payments are often 20% of the home price, they represent a considerable upfront cost for most buyers. Closing costs, at usually about 3% to 6% of the mortgage loan, are often quite expensive too.

Bankrate surveyed 864 U.S. adults January 2024 who are aspiring or prospective homeowners, which includes those who have owned a home in the past but currently don't, as well as first-time homebuyers.

When asked why they couldn't afford the upfront costs for a home, the reasons most commonly listed by survey recipients were:

Income isn't high enough: 54%

Cost of living is too high: 51%

Credit card debt: 18%

Family/friends can't help: 15%

Student loan debt: 10%

Only 13% of potential homebuyers agreed with the statement "Nothing is holding me back."

And as home prices continue to rise, the size of down payments are likely to grow as well.