Huawei spinoff Honor developing a smart ring after Samsung debuts its own wearable

George Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of Chinese consumer electronics brand Honor, smiles as he shows the new Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphones during a presentation on the eve of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona on February 25, 2024.

BARCELONA — Chinese electronics maker Honor is working on a smart ring, its CEO told CNBC on Tuesday, just a day after Samsung took the wraps off of its own offering in the product category.

Samsung debuted the Galaxy Ring on Monday after teasing it earlier this year. The device, which is the company's first foray into the product category, has multiple sensors that can track health markers, such as the wearer's heart rate. It is part of a broader health push by Samsung.

Honor is developing its own smart ring, company CEO George Zhao told CNBC at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"Internally, we have this kind of solution, now we are working on that part, so in the future you can have the Honor ring," he said.