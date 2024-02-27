Motorola shows off a concept smartphone that can wrap around your wrist

Motorola's "adapative display concept" smartphone can wrap around a user's wrist. The phone can generative a background to match what a user is wearing. Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

BARCELONA, Spain — Motorola thinks we may be wearing our phones on our wrist in future. The company, which is owned by Chinese tech giant Lenovo , showed off a bendable smartphone during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, after teasing it in a video last year. It is just a concept product so it may never be released. But Motorola is keen to show the progress of display technology to stand out in the crowded smartphone market.

During a demonstration, a Motorola representative showed how the phone could bend in various ways to wrap around a wrist or stand up on a table. When the phone is wrapped around the wrist, the way information is displayed changes. For example, the apps appear at the top of the screen. The representative said the phone is "contextually aware" so adapts depending on how it has been bent. The mechanism that allows the phone to bend was desecribed by the Motorola representative as similar to the way the human spine works.