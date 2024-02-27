Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, Agilent, Axon Technologies and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Beyond Meat — Shares skyrocketed more than 78% after the plant-based meat company beat revenue estimates in the fourth quarter. Beyond Meat reported revenue of $73.7 million, while analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv forecast $66.7 million. eBay — The online marketplace added 4% after announcing a dividend raise of 2 cents a share and an additional share buyback of $2 billion. Ebay's fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines, while guidance for first-quarter earnings per share was above analysts' estimates. First Solar — The solar company gained more than 3% after full-year guidance met Wall Street estimates. Fourth-quarter earnings of $3.25 per share beat analysts' estimates of $3.13 per share, according to LSEG. Agilent Technologies — Shares surged 5% after Agilent posted adjusted earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's estimates in the fiscal first quarter. The company forecasts full-year revenue of $6.71 billion to $6.81 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG forecast $6.74 billion. Axon Enterprise — The weapons and technology stock ticked up nearly 6% after Axon issued full-year revenue guidance that exceeded expectations at the high end. Axon forecasts revenue of $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion, while analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.88 billion. Urban Outfitters — Shares pulled back more than 6% after the retailer posted adjusted earnings and revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates, per LSEG. Urban Outfitter's retail comps were also short of expectations, according to FactSet. Boston Beer Company — The Sam Adams parent company slipped 12% after issuing lower-than-expected full-year earnings guidance. Boston Beer expects earnings in the range of $7 to $11 per share for the full year, while analysts polled by LSEG expected $11.39 per share. The company also posted a wider-than-expected loss and missed estimates on revenue for the fourth quarter.