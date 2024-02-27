The most common job-search mistake young workers make, says career counselor who's advised thousands

College is supposed to prepare you for a job in your field, but it's not always a great place to learn how to actually land one. And turns out, young professionals are often going about it all wrong. "I have literally advised thousands of students across four different [universities] ... students make the same mistakes over and over again," says Christine Cruzvergara, chief education officer at Handshake, a career resource for students and recent grads. To lay the groundwork, Cruzvergara says there are four steps to finding a job: Preparing your resume, cover letter and online profile(s) for job boards Researching both the macro details of your field, such as industry trends, and the micro details of a specific opening, like the job title and company Networking Searching for jobs and applying The problem is that students repeatedly skip two crucial steps in the job-search process, she says. Most often students only think of steps one and four, "and then they come see me and they're like: I'm not hearing back from anyone. It's a big black hole. I don't know what's happening. Nobody's responding to me." DON'T MISS: The ultimate guide to acing your interview and landing your dream job "The reason that's happening is because you're not doing enough with two and three: You're not doing enough research and you're not doing enough networking," she adds. Candidates who skip these stages "don't come across nearly as prepared as the candidates who have done their research."

Hiring managers want candidates who can already 'talk shop'

Looking for a job is a full-time job itself, and for college students juggling a full course load, part-time jobs and extracurricular activities, it's understandable that certain parts of the job search aren't always top of mind. To that end, Cruzvergara says students and young professionals can focus on two types of research to prepare for job applications. First, think big picture: Get to know the landscape and trends of the industry you're going into. Hiring managers are "looking for the candidate that they feel like already can talk shop" and "is keeping up with the same trends they're keeping up with." Hopefully classes related to your major include discussions of current events and trends within your field. Talk to your classmates and professors, read the news, tune into social media or listen to podcasts about those topics. You can reach out to someone already working in your field for their take on the trends or need-to-know phrases they use the most in their work. Over time, this prep will help you talk more naturally in a job interview and inspire confidence in the hiring manager that you're up to date. Doing research on the micro-level, meanwhile, is understanding the basics of a specific job opening you're applying to. Make sure you go into interviews understanding the title, job description, required skills and experiences, and the company's goals.

Networking doesn't have to be so formal