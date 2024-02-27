Zoom CFO explains how the company serves remote and in-person workers

Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday that the company is not just a video conferencing platform, saying it has successfully broadened its offerings.

"We have customers that are fully remote still, they've chosen that as a way of working because of the flexibility it provides," she said. "We have customers that are fully back in the office, and then a lot that are somewhat in between, in a hybrid or, potentially, a structured hybrid approach. The great thing is that Zoom has tools to support them no matter where they are in that work journey."

A staple for many during the pandemic, Zoom suffered as more people returned to offices and in-person events. But the company's recent quarterly report beat Wall Street's expectations and showed a growing enterprise customer base.

Zoom's newer offerings include services for phone calls and events, as well as "Contact Center," a suite of programs that use artificial intelligence. Some of Zoom's clients include Broadcom and alcoholic beverage company Diageo . Steckelberg said the latter has used Zoom for a number of years but recently expanded into Contact Center. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan lauded the success of the product during the company's conference call, saying it's "broadening the funnel into the Zoom platform."

Steckelberg knocked Zoom's primary competitor, Microsoft , suggesting that some may be involuntarily shepherded into using the tech giant's Teams program.

"What we hear from our customers all the time is they love Zoom," she said. "Nobody loves Teams. They get sort of forced into this situation, sometimes, based on other decisions, but we're really focused on continuing to provide a platform that provides limitless human connection."