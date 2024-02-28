Asia-Pacific markets open flat as investors await New Zealand rate decision

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Kosuke Okahara/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Asia-Pacific stock markets opened flat Wednesday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation and China data later this week, while the interest rate decision from New Zealand was also on tap.

China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index reading and U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index — the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric — is due Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hold its official cash rate at 5.50% later in the day, keeping it at a 15-year high. The earliest rate cut by the central bank is expected to be in July.