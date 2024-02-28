CCTV Weekly Script 23/02/24

— This is the weekly script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on February 23, 2024.

Jensen Huang

People of the Week begins with the CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang who currently dominates the headlines of many financial media.

About a year ago, we reported Jensen Huang describing the generative AI as reaching a turning point. But this week, Huang changed his wording, stating that generative AI has reached a tipping point. From a turning point to a tipping point, riding the favorable winds, NVIDIA has been soaring. The market's attention on NVIDIA began early in the week. Before the financial report was released, Goldman Sachs boldly stated that NVIDIA is currently the most important stock on Earth. The results of the financial report would impact the tech stocks and the future market trend. NVIDIA lived up to expectations, igniting trading enthusiasm in the U.S. stock market, once again drawing attention to the rapid development of generative AI.

Notably, due to the high price of NVIDIA, some analysts believed that meeting or slightly exceeding expectations would not satisfy the market. Therefore, some traders sold off before the financial report to lock in profits. As a result, NVIDIA experienced a roughly 4% decline in a single day this week before witnessing an almost 90-degree upward surge.

The current market debate revolves around whether NVIDIA's high valuation is justified, but there are also steadfast followers. Jim Cramer, a renowned market commentator on CNBC, has been bullish on NVIDIA since 2017. Cramer even likened Jensen Huang to the Taylor Swift of CEOs, believing that they have been steadfast in their chosen careers, consistently making tangible progress. Cramer believes that Huang "is creating, singlehandedly, an industrial revolution," to change the world.

Masayoshi Son

Now NVIDIA dominates the major share of the AI chip market, but there is an investor who wants to join this competition, and that is Masayoshi Son, the founder of SoftBank Group.

In recent years, Son has repeatedly predicted in his speeches that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is the future of human civilization. AGI refers to an artificial intelligence system that can perform tasks requiring any level of intelligence equal to or surpassing that of humans. Bloomberg reported this week, citing sources, that Son is seeking to raise $100 billion to establish an AI chip company with the aim of challenging NVIDIA. If successful, this investment will surpass Microsoft's $10 billion investment in OpenAI, becoming the largest investment in the field of AI since the birth of ChatGPT.

In the past few years, Son suffered losses in his investments in the tech industry but has recently gained rewards with the chip design company Arm. It is reported that Son is considering a joint venture to establish this AI chip company, with SoftBank providing $30 billion, and the remaining approximately $70 billion possibly coming from the Middle East. And there was an interesting story here – Son and Huang almost created the largest merger in the semiconductor industry. NVIDIA had once planned to acquire Arm for a valuation as high as $66 billion, but the deal ultimately fell through. Unexpectedly, after twists and turns, Son and Huang may soon become direct competitors in the AI chip battlefield.

Sam Altman

The market's enthusiasm for AI chips can be traced back to the chatbot ChatGPT, which triggered all these developments. Next, let's focus on the father of ChatGPT, Sam Altman.

The initially released chatbot by OpenAI gave the public a glimpse of the potential of generative AI. Recently, its text-to-video model, Sora, can be considered a complete breakthrough. Although Sora has not been made available to the public and is still undergoing red-teaming, Altman knows how to party. On social media, he asked users to leave descriptions for Sora to generate videos, assuring them not to worry about making requests too detailed or difficult. Later he released videos generated based on user descriptions, sparking discussions. Now, not only the tech and finance circles but also industries such as advertising, media, and content production are discussing Sora. Some envision future opportunities, while others anticipate significant changes in the industry.

In fact, Sora is not the first text-to-video model. Before it, startups like Runway and Pika had already started a wave of enthusiasm for AI video applications. However, Sora has generated such significant attention this time because it has achieved incredible video quality and duration breakthroughs. Some experts even believe that Sora has laid the foundation for Artificial General Intelligence.

We highlighted a few names who have emerged and surfed in the wave of generative AI, but this is just the beginning. Who will be the next to drive the technological revolution in the future? Please stay tuned!