Cramer's Lightning Round: Wayfair is a buy

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Wayfair's year-to-date stock performance.

Wayfair: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

TransMedics' year-to-date stock performance.

TransMedics: "Organ transplants are incredibly important, I think these guys are doing very well."

Bank of America's year-to-date stock performance.

Bank of America: "I think it's a very inexpensive stock...It's doing well, ten times earnings. Yore not going to get it to 20 times earnings, it is going to go up over time. It yields almost 3%, I like that."

Wesco's year-to-date stock performance.

Wesco: "I'm ok with Wesco."

