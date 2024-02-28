37-year-old built a $50 million bionic hand company—and landed a $1 million 'Shark Tank' offer

Aadeel Akhtar was age 7 when he met a little girl missing a limb.

Three decades later, he's making bionic prosthetic hands — and his invention drew a $1 million investment offer on a recent episode of ABC's "Shark Tank."

"She was my age, living in poverty in Pakistan where I was visiting, missing her right leg and using a tree branch as a crutch," Akhtar said during the episode, which aired on Feb. 23. "That's what inspired me to go into [neuroengineering], and that's why I developed the Ability Hand."

The device is manufactured by San Francisco-based startup Psyonic, which Akhtar founded in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile. "You can control [the bionic hand] with your muscles," said Akhtar, the company's CEO. "It's also water resistant and USB-C rechargeable. You can even charge your phone from your hand, a superhuman ability."

Organizations like Meta and NASA have used the Ability Hand on robots to help them mimic body movements, Psyonic noted in 2022.

Akhtar asked the show's investor judges for $1 million, in exchange for a 2% equity stake in his company — valuing Psyonic at $50 million — saying he wanted help increasing the startup's production capacity. Each bionic hand cost $15,000 to make, making it difficult to create inventory at scale, he said.