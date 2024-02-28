Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce, Snowflake, Okta, Duolingo and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell . Salesforce — Salesforce dropped 4% after providing weaker-than-expected guidance for the fiscal year. In the fourth quarter, the software company topped Wall Street's fourth-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. The software giant increased its buyback by $10 billion and initiated a dividend of 40 cents per share. Snowflake — Snowflake shares plunged 20% after the business software company announced the retirement of its CEO Frank Slootman. The news coincided with quarterly results that surpassed Wall Street's estimates, but the company offered weaker-than-expected product revenue guidance for the first quarter. Duolingo — Shares of the language learning platform skyrocketed 19% after surpassing quarterly estimates and posting strong monthly average user and bookings figures. Duolingo also provided strong revenue guidance for the first quarter and full year. Okta — Okta rallied 20% on better-than-expected quarterly results and first-quarter guidance. The company topped earnings expectations by 12 cents and said it expects revenue for the current period to range between $603 million and $605 million. That topped the $583.8 million anticipated by analysts polled by FactSet. C3.ai — The artificial intelligence stock popped 13%. C3.ai posted a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss of 13 cents per share and beat revenue estimates for the recent quarter. Paramount Global — Paramount Global shares added 1% after posting mixed quarterly results . The media company reported surprise adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, topping the 1 cent loss expected by analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Revenue fell short of expectations. Pure Storage — The data storage stock popped 6.6%. Pure Storage topped Wall Street's quarterly estimates, per LSEG, reporting earnings of 50 cents per share on $790 million in revenue. First-quarter revenue guidance also came in above estimates from analysts polled by StreetAccount. Nutanix — Nutanix rose 1% on fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts. The cloud computing company posted adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share on $565 million in revenue. That came in ahead of the earnings of 29 cents per share and $551 million in revenue anticipated by analysts polled by LSEG. HP Inc . — HP Inc. shares fell nearly 4% after reporting fiscal first-quarter results. The company posted revenue of $13.19 billion, falling short of the $13.56 billion analysts polled by LSEG expected. AMC Entertainment — The movie theater stock dropped 8%. AMC Entertainment reported a wider-than-expected loss of 83 cents per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by LSEG called for a loss of 70 cents per share. Figs — The health-care apparel company sank 13% on mixed fourth-quarter results. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 5 cents and topped an LSEG estimate of 2 cents per share. Figs posted revenue of $145 million, versus the $150 million expected.