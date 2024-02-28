Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Beyond Meat, Bumble, Advance Auto Parts, Baidu and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading: Beyond Meat — Shares soared 59% one day after the plant-based meat company topped fourth-quarter revenue estimates and said it would "steeply reduce" costs this year. Revenue came in at $73.7 million, versus the $66.7 million expected from analysts polled by LSEG. Bumble — Shares plunged almost 12% after the dating app company on Tuesday announced plans to lay off about 350 employees and gave a disappointing revenue forecast as part of its fourth-quarter earnings. Bumble posted $273.6 million in revenue in the latest quarter, higher than the $241.6 million in the same period last year, and lost 19 cents per share, compared to a loss of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Bumble also set plans to revamp its app in an effort to attract more users. Advance Auto Parts —Shares gained 7% after the auto parts retailer gave upbeat guidance for the full year. AAP guided for 2024 earnings per share of $3.75 to $4.25, topping the $3.65 expected from analysts polled by FactSet. Fourth-quarter revenue matched estimates, while earnings missed expectations. EBay — The online marketplace advanced 5% one day it beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates . Guidance for first-quarter earnings per share also topped expectations. In addition, Ebay announced a dividend increase and authorized another $2 billion share buyback. Baidu — U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese internet company fell 2% after fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA trailed analyst estimates and revenue missed expectations, according to FactSet's StreetAccount. First Solar — Shares popped nearly 7% one day after reporting an earning beat for the fourth quarter. Earnings per share came in at $3.25 versus a consensus estimate of $3.13, according to LSEG. First Solar's full-year guidance matched expectations. Lemonade — The stock sank 15.5% one day after the insurance company gave disappointing guidance for the first quarter and full year. While fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA and revenue topped expectations, Lemonade guided for first-quarter revenue between $111 million and $113 million, less than the $119.8 million estimated by analysts polled by FactSet. Full-year revenue guidance of $505 million to $510 million was below the $520.9 million consensus estimate. Revolve Group — Shares added 3% after the online fashion retailer's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analyst estimates. Revolve posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $8.5 million on revenue of $257.8 million, higher than the $3.4 million EBITDA on revenue of $246.2 million that analysts had expected, according to FactSet. Applied Materials — The stock slipped 2% after the chipmaker disclosed it received subpoenas from the SEC and U.S. Attorney's office regarding shipments to China customers. Applied Materials said it's cooperating fully. Viatris — The pharma company dropped 2% after reporting disappointing revenue for the fourth quarter. Viatris revenue of $3.83 billion missed the $3.89 billion expected from analysts polled by FactSet. Adjusted net income also came in lower than estimates. Ambarella — The semiconductor maker rallied about 9% after it posted a smaller-than-expected loss of 24 cents a share in the latest quarter and revenue that matched analyst estimates. Revenue guidance for the first quarter was roughly in line with Wall Street estimates. TJX Companies — Shares rose 2% after the TJ Maxx and Marshalls parent registered stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue . Fourth quarter revenue of $16.41 billion topped the $16.20 billion estimated by analysts polled by FactSet, while per-share earnings of $1.12 came met estimates. TJX consolidated same-store sales rose by 5% in the fourth quarter, above its own and "entirely driven by an increase in customer transactions." Urban Outfitters — Shares tumbled nearly 10% one day after the clothing retailer's fourth quarter earnings and revenue missed estimates. Earnings per share came in at 69 cents versus the consensus estimate of 74 cents, according to FactSet. Revenue of $1.49 billion was below the $1.5 billion expected. Crypto stocks — Shares of cryptocurrency-connected stocks jumped as Bitcoin surged above $60,000. Coinbase climbed 6% and CleanSpark gained 8%. Microstrategy , which bought another 3,000 Bitcoin Monday, jumped 9%. — CNBC's Sarah Min, Lisa Han, Jesse Pound, Pia Singh and Samantha Subin contributed reporting.