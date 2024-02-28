This New York medical school will no longer charge tuition—here are 3 other med schools where future doctors study for free

Future medical students will now have another option to potentially earn their degrees debt-free.

Albert Einstein College of Medicine on Monday announced it received a historic billion-dollar donation to make tuition free. The donation "will ensure that no student at Einstein will have to pay tuition again," the medical school, which is located in New York City's Bronx borough, said in a press release.

While becoming a doctor has historically been a lucrative career path, many students come out of med school under a mountain of student debt.

Nearly 3 in 4 med school graduates have education-related debt when they graduate, according to Bankrate. Public med school graduates leave with an average of $194,558 in debt, while those who attend private schools graduate with an average of $222,899 in loans.

Though these students eventually may earn salaries big enough to manage that debt responsibly, the huge financial undertaking can deter a lot of would-be applicants.

"This donation radically revolutionizes our ability to continue attracting students who are committed to our mission, not just those who can afford it," Dr. Yaron Tomer, dean at Albert Einstein, said in the press release. "Additionally, it will free up and lift our students, enabling them to pursue projects and ideas that might otherwise be prohibitive."

Students currently enrolled in the college will be refunded for any payments made for the spring 2024 semester and tuition will officially be free as of August of this year.