29-year-old was laid off from her hotel job in 2020—now she makes $125,000 working in tech, without a bachelor’s degree

Ayana Dunlap has been working in tech since 2020. Right now, she's the assistant vice president of operations and information technology at the Bank Policy Institute, a public policy, research and advocacy group that represents U.S. banks in Washington D.C.

This story is part of CNBC Make It's Ditching the Degree series, where women who have built six-figure careers without a bachelor's degree reveal the secrets of their success. Got a story to tell? Let us know! Email us at AskMakeIt@cnbc.com. Ayana Dunlap had her dream job picked out before she even graduated high school. She would spend her adult life somewhere exotic behind the front desk of a hotel in a designer suit helping guests, just like the polished women she met on vacation with her mom. For a while, Dunlap lived out her childhood fantasy. She landed her first front desk job when she was 18 at a small hotel near Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, right before graduating high school, and continued to work at hotels well into her 20s. "I thought I found my forever career," she tells CNBC Make It. In college, she chose to pursue an associate's degree in business administration, thinking the concentration — and the shorter timeline to graduation, compared to a bachelor's degree — would bring her one step closer to becoming a hotel manager. Dunlap graduated from Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania in 2016. Now, the 29-year-old laughs at the plans she made almost 10 years ago. Dunlap was one of the millions of hotel and restaurant employees who lost their jobs in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and were pushed into new careers as furloughs and lockdowns dragged on. Even though she doesn't have the job she wanted as a kid, Dunlap found a different vocation she loves: technology. Dunlap has been working in tech since 2020. Currently, she's the assistant vice president of operations and information technology at the Bank Policy Institute, a public policy, research and advocacy group that represents U.S. banks in Washington, D.C. She's earning about $125,000 in her role, according to financial documents reviewed by CNBC Make It — a salary that Dunlap says would have been "unimaginable" at this point in her career, had she stayed in hospitality. Here's how she pivoted her career and earns six figures without a bachelor's degree:

Getting into IT without experience

Dunlap jokes that she was working in tech long before it became official, as her older co-workers would come to her for computer help at nearly every job she's had. She moved to the Washington, D.C. area right after college and spent several years working for Widewaters Hotel Group & Magna Hospitality Group on their sales team, out of different hotels in the DMV area. Right before the pandemic started, she worked as a senior sales manager out of the Hilton Garden Inn Tysons Corner. "I was the youngest person on my team, and always getting pulled to unfreeze computer screens, edit documents and refresh WiFi connections," she says. "But I didn't mind it, I always thought it was fun." Dunlap didn't consider turning her knack for computers into her career until she was laid off from her sales job in June 2020. Weeks after losing her job, she remembers sitting cross-legged on her bedroom floor, venting to her friends on FaceTime, feeling "anxious and unsure" about what to do next. "I spent years working in the same industry and building up my career, only for the pandemic to put it on an indefinite hold," she recalls. One of her friends mentioned a free online course that she had seen advertised on Google: a 15-week IT support course from Per Scholas, a national tech training non-profit headquartered in New York. As part of the course, Dunlap would receive three certifications: A Google IT support certificate, CompTIA Security+ certification and CompTIA Network+ certification. Another benefit: Per Scholas partners with employers across the U.S. to recruit and recommend candidates from their boot camps for open tech roles. Dunlap started the Per Scholas program in August and graduated in November with an offer for a hybrid job in hand as a tier 2 technical support engineer at designDATA, an IT services and consulting firm headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. While working there, Dunlap was tasked with helping organizations prepare to return to the office, by setting up their desktops, routers and printers on-site. One of those organizations, the Bank Policy Institute, would make Dunlap an offer she says she couldn't refuse.

Some of the skills that helped Dunlap transition into tech without a bachelor's degree included oft skills she learned while working in hotels, namely, communication and customer service. Photo: Dyanne Dunlap

Skills worth six figures