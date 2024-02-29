Apple expands self-service repair program to latest M3 Macs

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the Wonderlust event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 12, 2023.

Apple on Thursday said it is expanding its self-service repair program to include its MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by the latest M3 chip.

The program, which Apple announced in 2021, allows consumers to fix their own devices by giving them access to the company's manuals and legitimate Apple parts. It was a big win for "right-to-repair" advocates who wanted easier access to the company's real parts and instructions.

Parts are available to customers through Apple's self-service repair online store. The program has covered earlier models of Apple's iPhones and Macs, but the expansion will cover iMac and MacBook Pro models that use its M3 chip, announced in October.

In a release Thursday, Apple said its repair program helps extend its devices' longevity, which is "good for users and good for the planet."

But customers don't have to worry if they don't want or know how to fix their iPhones and Macs.

"For the vast majority of users who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional authorized repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair," Apple said.