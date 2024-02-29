Asia markets fall as investors await key U.S., China economic data

An investor watching share prices at the securities trading floor of Asia Commercial Bank in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Asia-Pacific stocks fell Thursday as investors awaited U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed's preferred inflation gauge — is due later in the day, while China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index reading is scheduled to be released Friday.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,564, pointing to a marginally higher open compared to the HSI's close of 16,536.85 .

Hong Kong on Wednesday said it would do away with property curbs in an effort to buoy its real estate sector and forecast economic growth in a range of 2.5% to 3.5% for 2024.

Separately, Walt Disney and Indian conglomerate Reliance will merge their Indian businesses. The combined entity was valued at roughly $8.5 billion on a post-money basis, excluding synergies.