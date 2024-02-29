Christie's just sold a Rothko painting for $100 million in a secret sale. Here are the details

Christie's auction house in New York. CNBC

A version of this first article appeared in CNBC's Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. Auction house Christie's just sold a painting for more than $100 million, although the artwork, the buyer and the seller were officially kept a secret. In an interview with CNBC, CEO Guillaume Cerutti said Christie's sold a painting in January in a private sale with a price "in excess of $100 million," though the auction house declined to provide details. Art dealers familiar with the transaction told CNBC the painting was Mark Rothko's "No. 6 (Violet, Green and Red)," painted in 1951. It was sold by Russian billionaire and collector Dmitry Rybolovlev, who purchased the piece for a reported 140 million euros in 2014. Kenneth Griffin, the hedge fund billionaire and Citadel CEO, bought the piece from Rybolovlev last month. Griffin, a major collector of nine-figure artworks, declined to comment through a spokesperson.

Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, at CNBC's Delivering Alpha on Sept. 28, 2022. Scott Mlyn | CNBC

The mysterious nature of the sale, with few publicly available details, highlights the rapid growth in recent years of private sales — a little-noticed and secretive corner of the auction world. In a private sale, a work is brought for a possible sale to an auction house, which reaches out to its top clients and brokers a deal. Private sales have surged since the Covid-19 pandemic, as more and more collectors prefer discreet transactions outside the public eye. Last year, Christie's racked up $1.2 billion in private sales, up 49% from pre-pandemic levels and adding to its $5 billion in public auction sales. Auction house Sotheby's reported $1.2 billion in private sales, up from $1.1 billion in 2022.

Mark Rothko, No. 6 (Violet, Green and Red).