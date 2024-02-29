Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Signet Jewelers is a winner

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Signet Jewelers' year-to-date stock performance.

Signet Jewelers: "I think Gina Drosos is doing a remarkable job...You've got a winner there."

Equinix's year-to-date stock performance.

Equinix: "I can't recommend it, it's just up so much...But I do like it very much."

Infosys' year-to-date stock performance.

Infosys: "Smart consulting company...I like the stock."

Commercial Metals' year-to-date stock performance.

Commercial Metals: "It's a winner."

Amkor's year-to-date stock performance.

Amkor: "You got a winner."

Arm's year-to-date stock performance.

Arm: "There is going to be what's known as a lock-up expiration where Softbank is going to be able to sell a lot of stock...If you want to buy some right now and then wait for that lock-up to end."

Disclaimer

