Ex-BET CEO shares her best advice for young workers—it's about using self-doubt to your advantage

Everyone experiences self-doubt. Don't let that keep you from making a big, risky career decision, says ex-BET Networks CEO Debra Lee. "Our difficulties don't define us. Success and self-doubt aren't mutually exclusive," Lee, 69, recently told LinkedIn video series The Path. "I've had some challenges in my life ... [And] I want people to know that you can have challenges and you can keep on going." Lee ran BET, also known as Black Entertainment Television, from 2005 to 2018, overseeing the launch of popular cable shows like "Being Mary Jane" and "The Real Husbands of Hollywood." But she didn't start her career in television — or anywhere near it. After college at Brown University, Lee attended Harvard Law School, she said. She worked as an attorney — at Washington, D.C.-based law firm Steptoe & Johnson, according to her LinkedIn profile — before joining BET in 1986. Her journey from law to television included multiple early-career crossroads — including some instances when she prioritized advice from people she trusted, and one major decision she made purely by trusting her gut. Here's how those experiences shaped the advice she gives younger people today, particularly when it comes to taking those big career leaps, she said.

Finding courage to take a risk

Lee spent a lot of her early career second-guessing herself and prioritizing other people's desires above her own. She worked to attend Ivy League universities and get a law degree because her father told her to, she said. She chose a federal clerkship over a role she wanted at the Securities and Exchange Commission — because the people around her advised it. Eventually, she found herself at Steptoe & Johnson, where she took on the newly-started BET as a client. Lee loved the cable network's mission, and wanted to join its legal team. That would've meant leaving her comfortable job for a scrappy startup that had no guarantee of survival, which her colleagues — and her father — considered a huge mistake, she said. Their hesitancy further fueled her sense of self-doubt, which had grown with each previous career decision, Lee added. "The partners would say, 'Oh, that's not going to last.' So for the first time in my life, I felt like I was getting off the fast track," she said. "When I told my father I was leaving this beautiful, corporate law firm with wood paneling and chandeliers, he said, 'Why would you do that?'" This time, Lee decided to take the jump. Her self-doubt became an asset at BET, pushing her to work harder and think outside the box in her new role, she said. She spent 32 years at the company, working her way up from general counsel to CEO.

Overcoming self-doubt in your own career