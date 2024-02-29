Ford rolls out Tesla Supercharging for EVs. Here's what drivers need to know

DETROIT – Ford Motor is rolling out Tesla Supercharging capabilities to owners of its electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The launch begins Thursday, but is expected to be supply constrained at the start.

The Detroit automaker was the first to announce a deal with Tesla to utilize the EV maker's Supercharger network. The vast majority of automakers in the U.S. have since followed. Under the deals, companies such as Ford will adopt Tesla's charging port for future EV models.

In the meantime, an adapter is needed to connect non-Tesla vehicles, which utilize different charging technology, to Tesla's network. Ford says the partnership will more than double access to fast chargers for its owners — but it may take some time to distribute the adapters to all customers.

"We are supply constrained as we move forward, and we do believe in the initial phases of launch demand will exceed supply," Ken Williams, Ford director of charging and energy services, said during a media briefing. "We are going to try to manage that demand in a first-come, first-serve basis."

Williams declined to disclose how many adapters the company currently has to offer its EV customers, who in the U.S. bought roughly 140,000 EVs from Ford since 2023. The adapters are expected to begin shipping to customers in late March, Ford said.

Tesla, which designed the adapter and is handling distribution of them to automakers, did not respond to request for comment on specifics.