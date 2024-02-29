Ukraine war live updates: Putin delivers State of the Nation address to Russian lawmakers, troops and journalists
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has started his State of the Nation address to Russia's houses of parliament, the Federal Assembly, on Thursday.
The speech is being delivered to around 1,000 lawmakers and officials, faith leaders, diplomats and journalists. As was the case last year, participants in Russia's "special military operation" (code for war) in Ukraine have also been invited to the event — Putin's 19th address of its kind.
The topics of the address are not usually revealed ahead of the speech, but Putin said last week that the upcoming message takes into account "the internal political calendar" and will set Russia's goals for the next six years. His speech comes less than a month before the presidential election on March 15-17 that Putin is expected to win given the lack of non-systemic opposition figures in Russia.
There's speculation that Putin could use his State of the Nation address on Thursday to make some announcement about Transnistria, potentially even bolstering Russia's small military presence in the separatist region.
On Thursday, the pro-Russian, breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova asked Russia to "protect" it against an alleged threat from Moldova's authorities. Russia's Foreign Ministry responded by saying protecting that the interests of the residents of Transnistria — calling them "compatriots" — was a priority for Russia, the ministry told RIA Novosti.
From babies to boosting troops: Putin's speech covers variety of topics
Russian President Vladimir Putin's State of Nation address Thursday has covered a variety of topics so far, from Russia's low birth rate, to the risk of an arms race with the United States, to low incomes and improving relations with the Middle East and Latin America.
Putin proposed to increase child benefits and improve social services to support and encourage Russians to have large families, as well as efforts to increase low incomes and Russian life expectancy.
He also spoke of Russia's need to strengthen its western military district, signaling an intention to boost troop numbers along the border with new NATO member Finland. Putin said Russia's armed forces had gained a wealth of military experience from fighting in Ukraine, stating "the combat capabilities of the armed forces have increased manifold."
"Our units are firmly in possession of the initiative. They are confidently advancing in a number of operational directions, liberating new territories," he told the audience, made up of lawmakers, officials, religious leaders and journalists.
— Holly Ellyatt
Putin: Russia's economy will be one of world's four largest by purchasing power
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia's economy would soon be among the world's four largest in terms of purchasing power parity.
Boasting vast natural resources, Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded sharply last year from a slump in 2022, but the growth relies heavily on state-funded arms and ammunition production for the war in Ukraine, masking problems that are hampering an improvement in Russians' living standards.
— Reuters
NATO should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, Lithuania's foreign minister says
NATO should not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, Lithuania's foreign minister told CNBC, backing similar calls from French President Emmanuel Macron.
Gabrielius Landsbergis described as "well-time and well thought through" comments made by Macron Monday, claiming that NATO countries had discussed the possibility of Western ground troops being deployed in Ukraine.
The claims were swiftly rejected Tuesday by fellow NATO allies, but Landsbergis said "brave steps" were needed to defend Ukraine — and Europe at large — from Russian aggression.
"As far as sending troops to Ukraine, I would say as much that we should not take any options off the table," Landsbergis told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."
"[Putin] doesn't have any red lines," he added. "President Macron, he tries to delete certain red lines and that's why we support him."
— Karen Gilchrist
Sovereignty, Ukraine, the West: Putin begins State of the Nation address
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is united in the face of "international terrorism" and challenges to its sovereignty posed by the "colonial West," which he claimed was trying to "bring discord to our home."
"We shall overcome everything together," Putin said as he began his State of the Nation address, according to a BBC feed. He praised Russian citizens, businesses and troops in Ukraine for their efforts in "defending the Motherland."
The Russian leader led a minute's silence to honor Russia's armed forces, then extolled the "colossal" battlefield experience they gained during the two years of fighting in Ukraine.
Putin said Russian forces were on the offensive and were "liberating" new territories in Ukraine, once again repeating unsubstantiated claims that Russia is seeking to overthrow a "Nazi" regime in the country. He added that the West had provoked the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.
— Holly Ellyatt
'Sovereignization': Kremlin hints at what we can expect from Putin's speech
The Kremlin has hinted at what we could hear from Russian President Vladimir Putin during his State of the Nation address Thursday.
Ahead of the address to Russian lawmakers, officials and journalists, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told Russian media the address would focus on the "sovereignty" of the Russian Federation.
The address, which Peskov said would last for over an hour, could also be seen as Putin's election program, he said.
"Will there be a large part intended for listeners in foreign countries? No ... For the president the main thing is our country, for the president the main thing is the continuation of the sovereignization of our country," Peskov said in an interview with Channel One.
"Any speech by the president, especially an actual address to the nation, and an address to the Federal Assembly is actually an address to the nation, of course, attracts the interests of analysts around the world," Peskov said.
"It will be the same this time. And they will analyze it for a long time," the Kremlin representative emphasized.
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine's military chief says eastern front remains 'difficult,' criticizes subordinates
Ukraine's new army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Thursday that the situation on the front line — and particularly in eastern Ukraine where Russia has made several gains in recent weeks — remains "difficult" and "tense."
Posting on Telegram, Syrskyi said Russian forces continued "active offensive actions in many directions of the front line."
"The situation was particularly tense in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, where Russian assault units are trying to break through the defenses of our troops and capture the settlements of Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi, Krasnohorivka," he said.
Fierce fighting continues in the areas of Verbove and Robotine, he added, saying Russian forces were trying to gain control over the settlements.
Syrskyi's comments come after Ukrainian losses in the Donetsk region in recent weeks, most significantly with the loss of Avdiivka, followed by the small settlements of Lastochkyne, Stepove and Severne.
Unusually, Syrskyi openly criticized some unnamed commanders, having visited Ukrainian forces on the eastern front earlier this week.
"The success of any battle depends on the quality of planning and how successfully the commander's plan is implemented by his subordinates. This is primarily determined by the experience and skill of the commander and commanders, the ability to correctly assess the situation and make adequate and timely decisions," he said.
During his recent visit to the front line, he said, "some commanders were found to have certain miscalculations in mastering the situation and assessing the enemy, which directly affected the stability of the defense in certain areas."
Syrskyi said he had taken measures "to correct the situation on the spot, with the allocation of an additional resource of ammunition and material means, as well as the necessary reserves."
— Holly Ellyatt
Putin prepares to deliver State of the Nation address
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to deliver his State of the Nation address to Russian lawmakers Thursday.
The speech is usually delivered to around a 1,000 lawmakers and officials, faith leaders, diplomats and journalists. As was the case last year, participants in Russia's "special military operation" (code for war) in Ukraine have also been invited. The speech begins at noon local time (9 a.m. GMT).
The topics of the address are not usually revealed ahead of the speech, but Putin said last week that the upcoming message takes into account "the internal political calendar" and will set Russia's goals for the next six years. The longest address took place in 2018 and lasted almost two hours.
There's speculation that Putin could use his State of the Nation address on Thursday to make some announcement about Transnistria, potentially even bolstering Russia's small military presence in the separatist region.
Putin's speech comes less than a month before the presidential election on March 15-17 that Putin is expected to win given the lack of non-systemic opposition figures in Russia and pro-Kremlin media.
Russian news agencies will be broadcasting the speech online and it will be broadcast on federal TV channels as well as outdoor screens in large cities. Streets are closed off in central Moscow for the event.
— Holly Ellyatt
What will Putin do after breakaway region asked Moscow to 'protect' it?
Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move is being closely watched after the pro-Russian, breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova asked Russia to "protect" it against an alleged threat from Moldova's authorities.
Russia's Foreign Ministry responded by saying protecting that the interests of the residents of Transnistria — calling them "compatriots" — was a priority for Russia, the ministry told RIA Novosti.
There's speculation that Putin could use his State of the Nation address on Thursday to make some announcement about Transnistria, potentially even bolstering Russia's small military presence in the separatist region.
Russia could use a tactic it has used previously to justify similar actions — that is, saying it is acting to protect its own citizens by sending troops into the region. The same tactic has been used in eastern Ukraine with pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk, and in the case of the Russian-backed separatist regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in Georgia. Both of those cases led to, or involved, war.
Moldova's pro-Western government slammed what it saw as a "propaganda" statement from Transnistria while the U.S. said it was watching events closely.
"One signpost to watch this year is whether Putin makes any references to Transnistria, an internationally recognized part of Moldova which has been controlled by Russia since 1992," Andrius Tursa, central and eastern Europe advisor at risk consultancy Teneo, said in a note this week.
— Holly Ellyatt
Russia says it may take 'retaliatory measures' as Sweden joins NATO
Russia on Wednesday said it regrets that Sweden is set to join NATO and pledged to take some retaliatory measures to protect itself.
"Russia will take retaliatory measures of a political and military-technical nature in order to stop threats to its national security. Their specific content will depend on the conditions and scale of Sweden's integration into NATO, including the possible deployment of NATO troops, strike systems and weapons on the territory of this country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a post via Telegram, according to a Google translation.
Russia said that while security matters are a sovereign question for Sweden, the move would have a negative impact on northern Europe's stability and the Baltic Sea region, which is shared by Sweden, Russia and various other countries.
Sweden bid to join NATO, where an attack one member country is seen as an attack on all members, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. After long-standing opposition, Hungary on Monday voted to approve the bid, clearing the way for Sweden to join the alliance.
— Sophie Kiderlin
Leaders should consider using frozen Russian assets to bolster Ukraine’s military, EU’s von der Leyen says
European leaders should discuss using the profits from frozen Russian assets to boost Ukraine's military, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.
"It is time to start a conversation about using the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine," she said in a speech before the European Parliament.
"There could be no stronger symbol and no greater use for that money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live," von der Leyen noted.
Von der Leyen's comments come after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said it is important to find a way to unlock the value of frozen assets to bolster Ukraine, stressing there is a "strong international law, economic and moral case" to do so, and that it was crucial for allies to work together on the matter.
— Sophie Kiderlin