Oil prices rise more than 1% as signs indicate tightening market ahead of OPEC+ decision

Crude oil futures rose more than 1% on Friday as signs point to a tightening market ahead of an OPEC+ decision on production cuts.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April gained by $1.51, or 1.93%, to $79.77 a barrel. May Brent futures added $1.40, or 1.71%, to $83.31 a barrel.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark booked a second consecutive monthly gain as front month contracts trade at a premium to later months, which is typically a sign of a tightening oil market.

OPEC+ is considering rolling over its production cuts through the second quarter and possibly the end of the year, three sources in the organization told Reuters this week. The cartel and its allies are expected to make a decision on the cuts in the first week of March, sources told Reuters.