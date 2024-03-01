Forget cash — it's time to move into fixed income, Franklin Templeton strategist says

Investors should move out of cash and into fixed income with some duration, said Franklin Templeton's chief market strategist, Stephen Dover.

"Inflation probably won't get quite as low as market expectations and interest rates won't drop quite as far as market expectations," Dover said, adding that "this is is an opportunity, particularly in the fixed income markets, to pick up a little bit of yield."



Franklin Templeton's inflation forecast is more conservative than the U.S. Federal Reserve's. The investment firm expects the core personal consumption expenditures price index to fall to 2.7% by the end of the year, versus the U.S. Federal Reserve's projections of 2.4%.

The markets' "biggest screaming issue" is the $6 trillion sitting in money market funds right now, he said. "We would advise those investors to move out of that cash and take some duration move into fixed income," he added.