Dell : The tech giant best known for its personal computers had a blowout quarter thanks to massive demand for its artificial intelligence servers. The stock was soaring more than 25%, or around $25 per share. "This has another 30 points to come" over time, Jim Cramer said Friday New York Community Bancorp : The stock was falling more than 20% after the bank revealed "material weakness" in its loan oversight and expects to miss a deadline for filing its annual report. "The material weakness was in the Federal Reserve to allow" failed Signature Bank to go to NYCB, Jim said. Keurig Dr Pepper : The company said JAB Holding will sell up to 100 million shares. KDP plans to repurchase 35 million of them. Jim said the JAB sale might be in recognition that "soft drinks don't taste good with GLP-1s" weight loss drugs like Zepbound from Club name Eli Lilly . Zscaler : Shares of the cybersecurity stock were falling roughly 8%. Despite a beat and raise, Zscaler had a "billing issue not unlike the previous quarter at Palo Alto," Jim said. But like Club name Palo Alto Networks, Jim said he's willing to overlook the billing issues. Microsoft : Elon Musk sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, alleging they are violating the company's mission by putting profits before humanity. Cramer said private companies don't concern him but when they align with a public company like Club name Microsoft he pays attention. "I think this lawsuit has merit and will be heard from," he added. "They can prevail." Microsoft is a financial backer and partner of OpenAI.