The most in-demand job paying over $200,000 a year, according to new research—and how to get it

The health-care industry has continually added jobs throughout the last year, averaging 58,000 jobs per month in 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In January 2024, the industry added 70,000 jobs in ambulatory health care services, hospitals and nursing and residential care facilities.

It makes sense, then, that when six-figure jobs site Ladders looked into its jobs with the most listings that pay $200,000 or more, many positions were in the health-care field. The job with the most listings altogether: family practitioner.

Here's what it entails and what anyone interested should consider.