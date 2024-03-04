CCTV Script 01/03/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 01, 2024.

There are many updates in the AI field overnight, including achievements, new products, and regulatory actions. Let's start by focusing on the computer maker–Dell. The company's latest quarterly financial report indicates that both revenue and profits exceeded expectations. Dell stated that the demand for AI-optimized servers was robust, with orders increasing by nearly 40% on a quarter-to-quarter basis. In after-hours trading, Dell's stock price rose by over 19%.

And on Thursday, Microsoft launched an AI assistant for finance professionals called "Copilot for finance". This AI product is designed to streamline reconciling processes in Excel spreadsheets. Microsoft claims that in a finance team consisting of thousands of people, individuals may spend one to two hours per week on reconciliation. With the new Copilot, this task can be accomplished in just 10 to 20 minutes per week. Microsoft had previously introduced AI assistant products tailored for general industry, sales, and customer service personnel.

Regarding the recent upheaval in the leadership of OpenAI, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated an investigation. According to the Wall Street Journal, the SEC is looking into internal communication records at OpenAI to ensure the company did not mislead investors. Industry insiders suggest that during the previous executive dismissal controversy, OpenAI's board had mentioned that Altman didn't consistently maintain honesty in the communication process. However, after Altman's reinstatement, details on this matter were not provided, making the SEC's investigation predictable.

The AI field is experiencing nonstop developments, fueling enthusiasm in AI and the U.S. stock market. As February trading concludes, all three major U.S. indices have recorded gains for the 4th consecutive month, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way. The overnight closing of the Nasdaq also set a new record high at 16,091.92, surpassing the previous record in November 2021 at 16,057.44.

Now, Wall Street is starting to discuss the sustainability of the bull market under the AI hype. While many remain optimistic about the development of the AI sector, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, emphasized in a CNBC interview that AI is not just hype but has real demand.

Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase's CEO

"This is not hype, it's real. And so people are deploying it, you know, different speeds, but it will handle a tremendous amount of stuff, but we're gonna get better, faster, smarter, bad guys gonna use it. So we have to build the systems to counter the bad guys."

Dimon also revealed that JPMorgan has an internal research team of 200 people dedicated to studying and integrating data on new large language models launched by tech companies.

Furthermore, the renowned investor Ray Dalio also commented on the recent trend in the U.S. stock market. He compared the current popularity of Nvidia to Cisco before the dot-com bubble burst, saying that Nvidia's two-year P/E ratio was approximately 37, while during the peak of the dot-com bubble, Cisco's P/E ratio reached 100. Therefore, he thinks that the U.S. stock market, especially the valued-high magnificent 7, is not excessively so and has not yet entered a speculative bubble stage.