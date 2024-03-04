CCTV Script 29/02/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on February 29, 2024.

Apple will wind down its electric cars project and probably shift some team members to its AI department, according to a news report yesterday. Following this, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the company is investing significantly in Generative AI at Apple's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Cook mentioned that Apple sees incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI and believes "it will unlock transformative opportunities for our users when it comes to productivity, problem-solving, and more." To showcase Apple's longstanding commitment to investing in AI technology, Cook emphasized that AI is already integrated into some released Apple products, including the Apple Watch and the VR headset VisionPro. Furthermore, he revealed that later this year, Apple will announce the latest breakthroughs in the field of generative AI. Investors seem to welcome Apple's shift from the electric car business to AI.

Dan Ives

Wedbush Securities' analyst

"Investors want to see them focused all in on AI. So I think this was something was been a painful period, going through in terms of starts and stops on the Eevee initiative. But I think the writing was in the wall, the smart move for cook and Cupertino, focus all in on AI."

After the explosive sales growth during the pandemic, Apple's total revenue for the fiscal year 2023 was $383.29 billion, a 3% year-on-year decline. The iPhone has consistently been the major contributor to Apple's revenue, accounting for over half. However, now the overall smartphone market is going through a downturn.

Therefore, Apple is seeking the next growth opportunity, and analysts believe that in the generative AI area, Apple has two directions to explore. The first is to leverage its large language model (LLM) to enhance Apple's voice assistant Siri on iPhones, making the entire Apple ecosystem more adhesive. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is building its LLM and tested an internal chatbot named Apple GPT. Usually, Apple will announce new software and hardware products at its annual developer conference in June, and people are anticipating AI-related updates to Siri this year.

The second direction involves hardware, specifically AI smartphones that can enable artificial intelligence to run inference or large models directly on iPhones. This would make AI usage faster and more secure for users. Analysis suggests that if highly popular AI software emerges in the future, it could trigger a significant iPhone upgrade cycle.

Amit Daryanani

Evercore ISI's senior managing director

"If you can open up local inference in which we think they'll do, and there are certain set of killer apps that come out of and I'm not quite sure what these are, absolutely. But if there are killer apps out of it, that could trigger a very sizable iPhone upgrade cycle."

Due to the substantial computational power required for training and running large models, the current AI boom has also driven investment throughout the industry, from chip manufacturing to cloud computing platforms. Some investors even emphasize the demand for constructing data centers in the real estate sector as possibly just beginning. We will keep an eye on this.



