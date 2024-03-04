Stock futures are little changed after Nasdaq Composite retreats from record: Live updates
U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday night after the Nasdaq Composite retreated from its record high.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 0.1%. S&P 500 futures inched down 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.06%.
In after-hours action, shares of GitLab tumbled nearly 20% after the software company posted a weak forecast for the full year.
During Monday's main trading session, the S&P 500 dropped 0.12%, and the tech-forward Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.41%. This came on the back of the two indexes' record closing highs on Friday. The Dow also slipped nearly 98 points, or 0.25%.
Chipmakers Nvidia and Super Micro Computer continued their run, gaining more than 3% and 18%, respectively. Meanwhile, other mega cap tech names struggled and pulled the market lower. Apple lost 2.5% after the European Commission fined the company nearly $2 billion. Tesla, which fell more than 7% following new price discounts, led the broad market index's losses.
Overall, large cap tech companies are still the best way to play the artificial intelligence trend, Jason Draho, UBS Global Wealth Management head of asset allocation Americas, told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Monday. "They're still the ones that have the scale to kind of benefit. Their valuations are extreme but they're also growing incredibly fast."
Draho said although there are fears of "pent-up exuberance" in the market similar to 1996, he thinks there's still more upside potential ahead.
"But this market is still more [in the] early to mid 90s, not late the 90s. We don't see that exuberance yet. And I think some of these large tech companies are still going to benefit from this AI sphere, which we think has a multi-year horizon," Draho added.
On the earnings front, investors will be looking toward reports from retailer Target on Tuesday morning, followed by Nordstrom and Box after the bell.
More economic data, including the S&P Global US Services purchasing managers' index, durable goods orders and ISM Services Index are scheduled for release Tuesday morning.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours
Check out the stocks posting the biggest moves in postmarket trading.
GitLab — The software company declined more than 18% after issuing weaker-than-expected forward guidance. Gitlab forecasts full-year revenue to fall in a range between $725 million and $731 million. This came in below analysts' estimates of $732 million, according to LSEG. Profit estimates also missed expectations, with GitLab guiding between 19 cents to 23 cents, versus estimates of 35 cents. Meanwhile, the company posted a beat on top- and bottom-lines in the fourth quarter.
Stitch Fix — Shares fell 12.5% after the company posted disappointing results for the fiscal second quarter. The company posted an 18% year-over-year decrease in net revenue from continuing operations. Active clients also fell 17% from the previous year.
AeroVironment — Shares jumped nearly 19% after AeroVironment's third-quarter results topped analysts' estimates. The defense company posted adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share on $187 million in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG had estimated 33 cents earnings per share and $171 million in revenue. AeroVironment also posted a higher-than-expected range for its full-year earnings and revenue estimates, citing increased global demand.
— Hakyung Kim